Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bahia Design

Green geometrical pattern

Bahia Design
Bahia Design
  • Save
Green geometrical pattern patterns geometric seamless geometrical pattern vector illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Another pattern inspired by air compressor parts. Do they look like flowers now?
What do you think?

Bahia Design
Bahia Design

More by Bahia Design

View profile
    • Like