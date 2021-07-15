Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Grounded

Grounded kidlit art kidlit childhood children character procreate digital art illustrator illustration
Based upon the "Grounded" prompt from Childhood Week 2021 summer list

I'm a french illustrator, nice to meet you !
