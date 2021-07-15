José Christy

Fresh Lemonade Store - Website

A Brand Identity design for a lemonade Stand. It's a simple concept for the weekly challenge.

Color Palette is inspired from the nature itself and a Poppin font to compliment the "Freshness" related to the Brand.

Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
