Misha Dupliakin
Elixirator

Online Class Platform

Misha Dupliakin
Elixirator
Misha Dupliakin for Elixirator
Hire Us
  • Save
Online Class Platform app platform online classes mobile ui ux typography minimal design
Online Class Platform app platform online classes mobile ui ux typography minimal design
Download color palette
  1. Onnline Class Platform-min.jpg
  2. Onnline Class Platform #2-min.jpg

👋 Hello, folks!

New shot for Online Class Platform. Hope you like it!

🔮 Elixirator - brewing software potion for startup motion!

Follow us on Linkedin

📫 We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at design@elixirator.com

Created with ❤️ at Elixirator

Onnline Class Platform #2-min.jpg
200 KB
Download
Onnline Class Platform-min.jpg
300 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Elixirator
Elixirator
UX/UI, Web & Mobile Development
Hire Us

More by Elixirator

View profile
    • Like