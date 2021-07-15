Byte Chimp

Healthcare Solution | Medical Lab

Byte Chimp
Byte Chimp
  • Save
Healthcare Solution | Medical Lab illustration design covid 19 character animation explainer video 2d animation animation healthcare animation medical app medical healthcare
Download color palette

Ciao Creative 🙌

Here is our creative's recent animation for Medical Lab. Hope you like it and enjoy guys! 😊

Available for work
inquiries@bytechimp.io.
-----------------------
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow Byte Chimp
dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to Byte Chimp.

Dribbble | Youtube | Behance

Byte Chimp
Byte Chimp

More by Byte Chimp

View profile
    • Like