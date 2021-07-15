Eden Agency

Mobile app prototyping

This is a little animation to give a quick insight into the rapid UX prototyping process, that comes after our UX design workshops. The sticky notes morph into a prototype, which resembles the speedy turnaround. Designed by Ariane ,animated by Danilo.

