Daily UI 004 - Calculator

Daily UI 004 - Calculator calculator design dailyui ui
Daily UI 004 - Calculator
家計簿アプリの計算機のUIを設計。
支出と収入で記録できる画面を分け、電卓画面を表示している際に支出と収入のどちらを選択しているかを直感的に理解できるよう画面上部にボタンを設置し、選択している項目の色を変更するようにしています。

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
