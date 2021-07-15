Scorpio Rising - Part 1

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
As part of my Summer of Songs experiment, I'm working on some illustrations to put in pictures the song Scorpio Rising by Death In Vegas.
This is the first verse.
The main inspirations for this project are 70's vigilante/revenge movies, and the will to tell the tale of a badass woman who takes her revenge on awful men.