Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samuel Markiewicz

Scorpio Rising - Part 1

Samuel Markiewicz
Samuel Markiewicz
Hire Me
  • Save
Scorpio Rising - Part 1 scorpio rising character illustrator novel 70s pulp comics procreate digital art vector illustration
Scorpio Rising - Part 1 scorpio rising character illustrator novel 70s pulp comics procreate digital art vector illustration
Scorpio Rising - Part 1 scorpio rising character illustrator novel 70s pulp comics procreate digital art vector illustration
Scorpio Rising - Part 1 scorpio rising character illustrator novel 70s pulp comics procreate digital art vector illustration
Scorpio Rising - Part 1 scorpio rising character illustrator novel 70s pulp comics procreate digital art vector illustration
Scorpio Rising - Part 1 scorpio rising character illustrator novel 70s pulp comics procreate digital art vector illustration
Download color palette
  1. Illustration_sans_titre 44.jpg
  2. Frame 1.jpg
  3. Frame 2.jpg
  4. Frame 3.jpg
  5. Frame 4.jpg
  6. Frame 5.jpg

As part of my Summer of Songs experiment, I'm working on some illustrations to put in pictures the song Scorpio Rising by Death In Vegas.
This is the first verse.

The main inspirations for this project are 70's vigilante/revenge movies, and the will to tell the tale of a badass woman who takes her revenge on awful men.

Samuel Markiewicz
Samuel Markiewicz
I'm a french illustrator, nice to meet you !
Hire Me

More by Samuel Markiewicz

View profile
    • Like