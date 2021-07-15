David A. Slaager

62ND - Pixel font is not dead

62ND - Pixel font is not dead design graphic design preview pixelart pixel art pixel typography typo fonts font
it's been a while since I'm not publishing something about font. Few years ago I upload a new font every 3 months.Anyway I'm working right now on some new fonts. 62ND is a pixel font I'm working on. I want to explore pixel fonts for some times now. This is a short preview and I hop you like it.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Hi. I'm a UI/UX designer in love with icons/type/games/...

