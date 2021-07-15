DUMA Horse Riding Club

The first step to creating a successful brand identity is logo design. To strengthen the big dream of DUMA horse riding club, we were proud to design the most different and special minimal and concept logo for DUMA horse riding club in Dubai in 2019, inspired by the image of a horse and horseshoe.

