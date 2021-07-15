Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ana Teixeira

Impar

Ana Teixeira
Ana Teixeira
  • Save
Impar print graphic design
Download color palette

Impar is a hybrid newspaper, that emphasizes the unpaired and odd in its form and content. This publication intends to achieve a continuous and fluid narrative through contrasting subjects.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Ana Teixeira
Ana Teixeira

More by Ana Teixeira

View profile
    • Like