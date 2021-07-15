jiri zavadil

provoni

provoni visual identity ci girly feminine simple icon branding identity logo smell scent blossom bloom flowers flower boutique florist boutique flower
pro- [~"through"] + voni [smells nice] = provoni [~ "will fill with a nice scent"]
made for local flower boutique

in cooperation w/ maggie jandova

eshop & brand creator
