I designed a series of futuristic illustrations for the Circular City 2030 project. The vision of the circular neighborhood on commission from Space&Matter architects and the Embassy of The Netherlands in the USA. Dutch circular companies have many creative and innovative solutions for a climate friendly future.
Featuring: Aectual, Metabolic, Superuse, GROWx, Amsterdam Hydraloop, Madaster, MetroPolder, Company Spectral , Leadax, HITEC-ROAD and more.