Johnny depp

Hi this is a human portrait. I complete this portrait under 3 hours. I also do vector art, digital art etc. So if you are interested and if you want to create this type of logo or illustration then contact with me.

Email : sazzad.hosain.shipu@gmail.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3ss3v57tilPbf4SCk4BMtQ

Youtube Video : https://youtu.be/FY94yOdiIIE

You can follow my Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sazzadhosain5b

My Facebook ID: https://m.facebook.com/sazzadkhan5bb

Behance: https://www.behance.net/sazzadkhan5b

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/sazzadkhan5b

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sazzadkhan5b

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sazzadkhan5b

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sazzadkhan5b

Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/sazzadkhan5