Brand Style Guidelines - Stefan Heide

Hey there :)

we recently created a beautiful style guide for a mortgage finance advisers who wanted to stand out on the market place by creating a unique style as well as working on his personal brand.

What do you think about it?

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)

-----------------------

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to

kenny@whytespace.de

All the best

Kenny Co-Founder of Whytespace