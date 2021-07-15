Prima Frista

Hippoliv, Simple and Modern Logo

Prima Frista
Prima Frista
  • Save
Hippoliv, Simple and Modern Logo labor nature business professional logo modern simple workspace zoo animal hippo
Download color palette

What do you think about this? follow my instagram @frizdesigns and my dribbble for daily Logo and Mascot inspiration.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Prima Frista
Prima Frista

More by Prima Frista

View profile
    • Like