vino di caroli for salabka winery

vino di caroli for salabka winery mockup etiquette wine label product design product anniversary charles king bottle wine
wine bottle for 700 years anniversary of king charles IV. birth made by https://salabka.cz/vinarstvi in cooperation with prague city

render by ondrej cervinka

