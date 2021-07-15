jiri zavadil

lilia khousnoutdinova

jiri zavadil
jiri zavadil
Hire Me
  • Save
lilia khousnoutdinova creative logo icon simple women woman feminine girly personal brand personal identity identity logo branding brand shapes shape tattoo flowers flower blossom bloom
lilia khousnoutdinova creative logo icon simple women woman feminine girly personal brand personal identity identity logo branding brand shapes shape tattoo flowers flower blossom bloom
lilia khousnoutdinova creative logo icon simple women woman feminine girly personal brand personal identity identity logo branding brand shapes shape tattoo flowers flower blossom bloom
Download color palette
  1. icon.jpg
  2. icon without flower.jpg
  3. logo.jpg

inspired by her tattoo, added a little feminine spice
personal identity of https://lilia.cz

jiri zavadil
jiri zavadil
eshop & brand creator
Hire Me

More by jiri zavadil

View profile
    • Like