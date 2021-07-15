cercle cinemane

Daily UI 003 - Landing Page

Daily UI 003 - Landing Page lp landing page ui design dailyui
Daily UI #003 Landing Page
動画の撮影・配信などを請け負うサービスを想定したLPのUIです。
誰もが手軽に動画の撮影・配信などを行える時代に、クオリティの高さやサービスの柔軟さを訴えるような構成になるようデザインしています。

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
