🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily UI #003 Landing Page
動画の撮影・配信などを請け負うサービスを想定したLPのUIです。
誰もが手軽に動画の撮影・配信などを行える時代に、クオリティの高さやサービスの柔軟さを訴えるような構成になるようデザインしています。