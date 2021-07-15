Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Berkay Erdinc

Location Tracker App

Berkay Erdinc
Berkay Erdinc
  • Save
Location Tracker App mobile app mobile ui event inspirational ui design mobile map app route location app map location tracker ui clean design guide design 3dux location gps building clean
Download color palette

Hello folks! 👋

Here is my recent screen design for Location Tracker App. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! 🙌

Follow Me on Behance I Instagram I Dribbble I Facebook

Buy UI Kit from UI8 I UI Markt

Berkay Erdinc
Berkay Erdinc

More by Berkay Erdinc

View profile
    • Like