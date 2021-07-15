Oleg Coada

Flikbox | Logo design

Flikbox | Logo design
Hi there,
Here's a logo design concept from a recent project I working on.
Let me know what you think about it!

I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com

Logo and Visual Identity for ☞ digital brands
