ZULU

zulu
Zulu is one of the reasons why I love watching South Africanot movies. Those pieces of Zulu they throw over the English language in their dialogues is pleasing to my ears. But I don't understand any Zulu by the way.

This lettering is part of my Beautiful African Languages collection.

