Unbearable heat

Unbearable heat characteranimation characterdesign design illustration aftereffects 2danimation motiondesign motion animation
My tribute to the talented and sharp-witted artist Nora Gazzar. And for sure the main topic of the day — unbearable heat in Moscow
Illustration by Nora Gazzar @noragazzar
animation by @motion.pattern

