Maciej Marczak

Fashion Trend Shop - Mobile App

Maciej Marczak
Maciej Marczak
  • Save
Fashion Trend Shop - Mobile App iphone graphic design trend shop ux interface app mobile fashion design ui adobexd
Download color palette

Idea: Imagine you are looking at fashion trends on an app…
You pay attention to the style of the guy in the photos - then you check individual elements of a given outfit :)
Simple ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Maciej Marczak
Maciej Marczak

More by Maciej Marczak

View profile
    • Like