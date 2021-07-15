Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Filters and sorting sorting filters food delivery ux ui mobile interface design app
Here you can see other screens of the food delivery app 🥗🍎 Users can apply filters and different variants of sorting. It helps them make a choice.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
