Rad14

Ipomea Cupcake (Purple Sweet Potato Cup Cake)

Rad14
Rad14
  • Save
Ipomea Cupcake (Purple Sweet Potato Cup Cake) graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

[Ipomea Cupcake]

Ipomea cupcake is a cupcake made from purple sweet potato flour, this logo combines the shape of a cupcake with purple whipped cream. The whipped cream is given a leaf in the right corner, so that it resembles a purple sweet potato and looks organic

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Rad14
Rad14

More by Rad14

View profile
    • Like