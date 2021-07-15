Ana Teixeira

Yuuts Ruoy Magazine

Yuuts Ruoy Magazine typography graphic design
Participation in the Editorial and Graphic Design of a collaborative publication. This magazine includes a series of articles/interviews about emerging artists in the experimental art scene in Portugal.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
