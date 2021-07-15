Viktoriia Chyrak

Profile screen with 3D character

Viktoriia Chyrak
Profile screen with 3D character application design mobile ui mobile design 3d modeling product design user experience user interface profile character design 3d character 3d ui 3dillustration illustration uxui uiux app mobile app app design 3d ui
Hello 👋

This post is all about me experimenting with 3D characters. I like this guy, so decided to try him in interface. What do you think about it?

Share your thoughts and show some love by pressing 'L' ❤️

Have a project? Drop a line 📩
vicviktorova.design@gmail.com

LinkedIn | Behance

Product | UX/UI designer ✨
