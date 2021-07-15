Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Death Knight

Death Knight truegrittexture comic art merch grit texture draw drawing illustrator inking illustration
Literally a skull man. Illustration for metal bands merch. This a personal favorite of mine, so I thought it would be fun to revisit with some new treatment.

