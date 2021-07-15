Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Arrival - streaming site landing page

Arrival - streaming site landing page
A still from the movie "Arrival" starring Amy Adams, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The movie tells about a linguist amid an apocalyptic setting set to save humanity from alien invasion by learning their language, but discovers more about mankind and time.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
