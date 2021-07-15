Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ana Teixeira

The 90's — from A to Z

Ana Teixeira
Ana Teixeira
  • Save
The 90's — from A to Z graphic design
Download color palette

This publication reflects on the pop culture that marked the 1990s. Divided into 26 chapters, organized in alphabetical order, each one is associated with a distinct theme where reference is made to various events, objects, people, etc., that fall within this spectrum.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Ana Teixeira
Ana Teixeira

More by Ana Teixeira

View profile
    • Like