Nivaaz

Train Smarter, a personal training app

Nivaaz
Nivaaz
  • Save
Train Smarter, a personal training app mobile app brand personal training minimal workout fitness training purple ui branding design figma
Download color palette

Train Smarter, a personal training app

Just some fun using the arrow in figma as a way to add spice to the background.

I really love the way it turned out.

Nivaaz
Nivaaz

More by Nivaaz

View profile
    • Like