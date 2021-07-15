Tom Butler

Windows 365 dashboard

Tom Butler
Tom Butler
Hire Me
  • Save
Windows 365 dashboard icons icon figma ui design product design product design ui copy recreation rebuild dashboard new virtual os virtual machine windows 365 365 windows
Windows 365 dashboard icons icon figma ui design product design product design ui copy recreation rebuild dashboard new virtual os virtual machine windows 365 365 windows
Download color palette
  1. 365_drib1.png
  2. 365_drib2.png

The new Windows 365 dashboard featured in the marketing material from Microsoft.

Rebuilt from scratch in Figma, view here or download the .fig attached.

Windows 365.fig
7 MB
Download
Tom Butler
Tom Butler
UI/UX designer in Osaka, Japan
Hire Me

More by Tom Butler

View profile
    • Like