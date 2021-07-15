Allister Lovelock

Collingwood FC Magpie Refresh

Collingwood FC Magpie Refresh refresh rebrand bird magpie magpies australian afl melbourne collingwood design football sport logo club branding australia
Swoopy boi is pissed.
See the full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123186691/Collingwood-FC-Logo-Proposal

