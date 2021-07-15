The Chapeau Gazette No.004

Lachlan Morton of EF Pro Cycling NIPPO and Rapha is a true legend! Not only did he complete his Alt Tour riding over 5500 km and climbing over 66000 meters of elevation, he also beat the Tour de France peloton to Paris by several days. A truly amazing achievement! What makes it even more commendable is he managed to raise funds for 3840 bikes, which are to be donated to people in need across the world. Chapeau, Lachlan!

#chapeau literally means hat in french and is a term often used in cycling circles as a way of expressing admiration or respect for a fellow cyclists achievements.