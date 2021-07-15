Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Milan Donsu

ADIDAS SPECTRAL MODE - HOMEPAGE MAIN BANNER 1/5

Milan Donsu
Milan Donsu
  • Save
ADIDAS SPECTRAL MODE - HOMEPAGE MAIN BANNER 1/5 menu navigation branding ui ux ux ui collection product homepage landing page webshop webstore fashion ecommerce soccer football nike adidas
Download color palette

Introducing to the spectral mode football shoes line. Made in 2019 for Adidas. In this design you can see the desktop main banner of the homepage.

Milan Donsu
Milan Donsu

More by Milan Donsu

View profile
    • Like