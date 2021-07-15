Dmitriy Skirko

Flash message // DailyUI // 011

Dmitriy Skirko
Dmitriy Skirko
  • Save
Flash message // DailyUI // 011 illustration web ui design dailyui
Download color palette

Day 11 of the DailyUI challenge.
Simple messages with illustrations by Pablo Stanley

#dailyui #011

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Dmitriy Skirko
Dmitriy Skirko

More by Dmitriy Skirko

View profile
    • Like