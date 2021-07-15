Good for Sale
Samuel Briskar
ThreeDee

Samuel Briskar
ThreeDee
Samuel Briskar for ThreeDee
Hello Dribbble! 👋

Here is another sneak peek to our upcoming update of the EMOJIZ library of animated emojis.

It started as a sketch, then 3D model and then animations.
For sketching we used Adobe Photoshop,
For 3D modeling and animations we used Blender.

If you want to see more 3D libraries, check our Webapge

Lovely ❤️ 3D illustrations library
