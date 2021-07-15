🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Dribbble! 👋
Here is another sneak peek to our upcoming update of the EMOJIZ library of animated emojis.
It started as a sketch, then 3D model and then animations.
For sketching we used Adobe Photoshop,
For 3D modeling and animations we used Blender.
If you want to see more 3D libraries, check our Webapge