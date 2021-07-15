Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Borensa - Vintage Serif

Borensa - Vintage Serif
Introducing Borensa. our brand new serif exploration with reversed contrast and unique shapes. Inspired by the historical books and vintage signage.

https://deeezy.com/product/33859/borensa-vintage-serif

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
