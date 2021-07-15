Catchy and universal – our Oh My Startup illustrations ❤️

🌟 Oh My Startup Illustrations

These illustrations were used in Yandex Investing Program. You can see the example of use by scrolling shots ✌️

Get them and hundreds of other vector and 3D illustrations for your perfect design project only for $28 per month.

✨ Browse Hundreds of Illustrations

Follow us: Instagram | Storytale