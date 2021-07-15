Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anastasiya Mathiesen
IBM Client Innovation Center Denmark

IBM CIC | IBM Platform

IBM CIC | IBM Platform estimation data carbon dark theme product design dashboard ui web ibm design table interface dashboard web design desktop ui
Presenting a re-design of an estimation platform for IBM.

The primary focus was maintaing the flow, while making sure that the new placement of information and CTA buttons was intuative for the user. The re-design also included switching to dark mode.

IBM's open source design system, Carbon, was used for the re-design.

