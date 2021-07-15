Owan

Daily UI #004 - Calculator

Owan
Owan
  • Save
Daily UI #004 - Calculator daily ux daily ui figma iphone product design ui design ux design calculator app ux ui design
Download color palette

Today's daily UI challenge was to design a calculator, which I created in Figma. I designed an iPhone calculator, inspired by the colour scheme of the old Casio calculators. Thanks for viewing and I would appreciate any feedback!

Owan
Owan

More by Owan

View profile
    • Like