Jennifer Hines

Vintage Inspired Seed Packet Illustration

Vintage Inspired Seed Packet Illustration vintage vegetable fruit seeds typography lettering art handlettered food illustration illustration lettering packaging
From a series of vintage-inspired illustrations, this seed packet illustration explores lettering, packaging, and food illustration.

Creating cute food and pun illustrations to make you smile
