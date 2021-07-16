Natalie Toneva ʕ´• ᴥ •`ʔ

Robinhood. Illustrations

Natalie Toneva ʕ´• ᴥ •`ʔ
Natalie Toneva ʕ´• ᴥ •`ʔ
Hire Me
  • Save
Robinhood. Illustrations empty state spot robinhood spot illustration illustration app
Robinhood. Illustrations empty state spot robinhood spot illustration illustration app
Robinhood. Illustrations empty state spot robinhood spot illustration illustration app
Robinhood. Illustrations empty state spot robinhood spot illustration illustration app
Robinhood. Illustrations empty state spot robinhood spot illustration illustration app
Download color palette
  1. Robinhood. Illustrations_2.jpg
  2. Robinhood. Illustrations_2_1.jpg
  3. Robinhood. Illustrations_2_3.jpg
  4. Robinhood. Illustrations_2_2.jpg
  5. Robinhood. Illustrations_2_4.jpg

I encourage you to check out my entire project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/115513997/Robinhood-Illustrations

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Natalie Toneva ʕ´• ᴥ •`ʔ
Natalie Toneva ʕ´• ᴥ •`ʔ
Thanks for checking out my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Natalie Toneva ʕ´• ᴥ •`ʔ

View profile
    • Like