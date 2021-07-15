Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Raju Ahmed

Celtic Fashion - Logo

Raju Ahmed
Raju Ahmed
  • Save
Celtic Fashion - Logo branding ui illustration logotype creative logo logodesign logo graphicdesign design graphic design
Download color palette

Celtic Fashion is an online shop. The client wants, we give him a logo in the shape of a diamond. I did this design, the client also liked it quite a bit.

Raju Ahmed
Raju Ahmed

More by Raju Ahmed

View profile
    • Like