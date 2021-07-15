José Silva

Bitcoin Landing Page for leads

José Silva
José Silva
  • Save
Bitcoin Landing Page for leads ui ux leads lead generation website page landing page bitcoin uiux
Download color palette

This is a landing page made for a UI/UX class with a fake bitcoin landing page for lead generation.
If you like press L :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
José Silva
José Silva

More by José Silva

View profile
    • Like