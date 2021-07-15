Owais Zaheer

Daily UI Challenge 006 - User Profile

Daily UI Challenge 006 - User Profile application design app challenge dailyui social profile socialmedia uxdesign uidesign user profile user ui
Day 6 -
Made a User Profile for a social media platform,
Any sort of feedback is welcomed!
Thanks!
@DailyUI

