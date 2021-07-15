Gabriela Gurgui

Target Illustration - Brandenstein Rebrand

Gabriela Gurgui
Gabriela Gurgui
  • Save
Target Illustration - Brandenstein Rebrand illustrator branding illustration ui illustration web illustration website alignment character design graphic design remote design studio branding studio design studio brush illustration doodle 2d illustration brand sprint design sprint illustrations digital illustration illustration target
Download color palette

Are you a social enterprise, a socially responsible business, a nonprofit, or a social impact business? Let's create your brand in 7 weeks 👉 Contact us

Medium | Twitter | Behance | Instagram | LinkedIn

Gabriela Gurgui
Gabriela Gurgui

More by Gabriela Gurgui

View profile
    • Like