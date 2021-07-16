Staff Attendance Tracking System

Tivix works as a long term partner to the biggest NGO's. One of the many digital properties we have developed is an attendance tracking system for West Asian offices. Such country offices have multiple staff that work at the country HQ, affiliate offices and in the field. Tivix designed a web and mobile application to check-in, automatically track and register office attendance. The novelty of the solution was an all software approach thus saving on physical locks or card-access investments. The frictionless system had role based access to employee attendance records and integrated with payroll for contractors.

–

We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at connect@tivix.com

Tivix.com | Twitter | LinkedIn