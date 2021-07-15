Ali's Logo :)

Ali Bahaari

This is my simple and cute logo.
It's designed due to my name which is "Ali" and an up arrow which indicates "Growth".
I'll be so glad to hear your feedbacks. :*

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
